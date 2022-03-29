BBB Accredited Business
Ivanka Trump visits tornado recovery teams in St. Bernard

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, visited on Wednesday with...
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, visited on Wednesday with clean-up teams and victims of the recent tornado that devastated the area.(St. Bernard Parish)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ARABI, La. (WVUE) - Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, visited on Tuesday with clean-up teams and victims of the recent tornado that devastated the area.

Ivanka was in Arabi where she handed out meals with Chef Jay Bachman of Mercy Chefs at the Aycock Barn in Old Arabi and gave out supplies with Pastor Trevor Truitt at Celebration Church.

She also delivered meals to residents’ homes and toured the affected neighborhoods.

IVANKA TRUMP VISITS ARABI Ivanka Trump, former senior advisor and daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump,...

Posted by St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

