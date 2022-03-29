More violent crime reported around New Orleans as Final Four visitors prepare to arrive

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With thousands of visitors about to stream into town for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four this weekend, New Orleans’ surging crime wave continued unabated. Three rapes, three armed robberies and three more violent carjackings were reported around the city Monday night (March 28).

The NOPD provided virtually no details about the sexual assaults, but said incidents of aggravated rape occurred in the 200 block of State Street at 2:42 p.m., in the 200 block of North Villere Street at 5:25 p.m., and in the 2200 block of Montegut Street at 7:38 p.m. In the latter incident, police said a woman was sexually assaulted by three unknown males.

Nine people were victimized in robbery incidents, at least three of which involved a weapon, police said.

A 23-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and threatened that she would be killed by two men in the 1000 block of Hagan Avenue unless she gave up her keys. She complied and the suspects fled around 8:47 p.m., though police did not specify if they left in her vehicle.

Two people were victimized at knifepoint at 9:06 p.m. near the intersection of Toulouse and North Olympia streets. Police said a woman was pushed down and threatened with the knife by two men who took her property. The suspects then stole a 2011 white Kia Optima belonging to a second victim to make their escape.

Five people, including a 3-year-old child and an infant, were fired upon with a gun by two suspects in a failed robbery attempt in the 900 block of North Salcedo St. at 10:49 p.m. Police said the male and female suspects pulled up in a vehicle to demand the belongings of a 29-year-old man and two women aged 29 and 27 who were in a vehicle with the two children. When the victims refused, the suspects fired shots toward their vehicle and fled. No injuries were reported and nothing was stolen in the incident, the NOPD said.

Another armed robbery with a gun was reported Tuesday at 1:49 a.m. in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway, where a man told police an unknown man forced his way into his hotel room and robbed him at gunpoint before fleeing.

And three more carjackings were reported, raising the city’s total to 104 in the first 88 days of 2022.

A man who thought he was offering a test drive to a man interested in buying his 2004 Jeep Liberty around 3:13 p.m. lost the vehicle when the alleged buyer pulled a gun and ordered him out of the vehicle in the 4800 block of Reynes Street. The Jeep with Michigan license plate No. ELZ6991 has not been recovered.

A man about to get into his vehicle at 8:03 p.m. in the 700 block of Clouet Street also was carjacked, when a woman who said she had a gun took his keys and phone and fled in his white 2019 Nissan Sentra with Louisiana license plate No. 966ETF.

The third carjacking occurred at 11:08 p.m. in the 7300 block of Hickman Street, the NOPD said. A 29-year-old woman said someone approached and demanded her property. Police provided no description of the suspect, but said no weapon was displayed before the offender escaped in the victim’s gray 2019 Chevrolet Malibu with Louisiana plate No. 222EXY.

