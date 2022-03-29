New flood insurance rates take effect Friday; GNO Inc., & elected officials seek a delay

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Area elected leaders and property owners are urging FEMA to delay the full implementation of its Risk Rating 2.0 Program which will cause rate increases for many flood insurance policyholders.

The program took effect in October for new flood policies and will become effective on April 1 for existing policies.

Norris Babin lives in Belle Chasse and his renewal cost is higher.

“I just got my renewal this week, actually,” said Babin. “Our premium last year was about $570; the renewal will only be 18% more than that for this year because that’s the max they can go up per year.”

He said his renewal fee would be much higher if he were a new policyholder.

“The average, if I was applying for a new policy it would be $3,500 and the thing that you have to understand is., I am in the best zone, if you go by the old standards I am what’s called an “X” Zone,” said Babin.

Risk Rating 2.0 is FEMA’s new methodology for determining flood insurance rates.

On Tuesday, GNO Inc., a regional economic development organization brought together New Orleans area leaders for a press conference during which they urged a delay in the higher flood coverage rates.

Michael Hecht is President and CEO of GNO, Inc., which also formed a national coalition that is working to keep flood insurance affordable.

“Just like under Biggert-Waters we’re seeing people who’ve done nothing wrong, who’ve maintained their insurance, paid their taxes, built-in preferred zones going from a few hundred dollars a year to $3,000, $4,000 a year and in some cases over $10,000,” said Hecht.

Biggert-Waters was congressional legislation that would have substantially increased flood insurance costs 10 years ago, but vocal opposition stopped it.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said people will be forced to drop their flood insurance because of affordability issues.

“And they’re going to be giving up their policy just purely from a financial perspective, they’re going to be going against their own financial interest,” said Sheng.

Archie Chaisson is president of Lafourche Parish.

“We’re taking a program that is already insolvent and further devolving that progress,” said Chaisson.

Guy McInnis leads St. Bernard Parish which suffered a deadly tornado last week.

“Katrina happened in St. Bernard Parish, people came back, the tornado that just came, right? This will stop that,” said McInnis.

GNO Inc. and the public officials involved in the news conference support legislation by Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy of Louisiana that would keep policyholders’ current rates in place until FEMA can meet certain accountability standards.

Cassidy and Hecht and others have said FEMA is not transparent enough about models used to determine the higher rates.

“We have a strategy to delay the premiums now, but if unable to do so pass the law that would reform the National Flood Insurance Program,” said Cassidy.

Still, they are not suggesting that people drop their flood coverage.

Jim Donelon is Louisiana’s Commissioner of Insurance.

“It benefits our state more than any other state in America, it is vital to our economy and only 25% of the residences statewide are insured,” said Donelon.

Hecht said echoed that.

“Short-term it’s essential that people maintain their insurance because that continuity is what’s going to keep you in the program and if you get out of the program then all bets are off on getting back into the program,” he said.

Babin believes if more people had coverage the situation would be better.

“Honestly, I think the solution is some sort of national catastrophe insurance program where everyone does pay in, and you have lower premiums,” he said.

Under the program, people who buy existing insured houses can assume the flood insurance policy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.