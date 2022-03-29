Pelicans sign undrafted rookie Jose Alvarado to multi-year deal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s one of the best feel-good stories to emerge from the NBA this season.

Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado spent most of this season as a two-way player but after Monday’s signing, he’ll be a permanent member of the roster for four more years.

The team announced Monday that they reached a multi-year deal with the undrafted point guard out of Georgia Tech.

As a two-way player, Alvarado spent most of the first half of the season splitting time between the Pelicans and the Birmingham Squadron in the G-League. Injuries at the guard position opened opportunities for Alvarado. Once given the chance for playing time, Alvarado continued to improve until he became an essential piece in the regular rotation.

The 6-foot, 179-pound Alvarado has appeared in 47 games (one start) for the Pelicans this season, averaging 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 15.3 minutes per contest.

The Brooklyn native leads all rookies in assist/turnover ratio (3.88), steal/turnover ratio (1.79), and plus/minus (+163), while ranking second among all rookies with 1.3 steals per game.

Over his four-year career at Georgia Tech, Alvarado appeared in 106 career games (104 starts), averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 steals in 34.9 minutes played.

I told y’all NOLA was Home ! ❤️🤞🏼 — Jose Alvarado (@AlvaradoJose15) March 28, 2022

New Orleans’s roster now stands at 16 players, including one two-way player.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.