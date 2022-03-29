BBB Accredited Business
REPORT: Saints signing veteran QB Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton
Andy Dalton(Keith Allison / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are adding veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to the team, according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed, the report added.

The Saints recently re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year contract. New Orleans currently has Ian Book and Winston under contract. Taysom Hill is moving back to tight end, according to head coach Dennis Allen. Trevor Siemian recently signed with the Chicago Bears for two years.

Dalton spent last season with the Chicago Bears, starting six games. He threw for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 63.1% of his passes.

In 2020, the 34-year-old quarterback played in 11 games for the Dallas Cowboys, starting nine of them. Dalton threw for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

