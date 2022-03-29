Two men killed Sunday in Hayne Boulevard gun battle identified by Orleans coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men killed in a four-person gun battle on Hayne Boulevard last Sunday (March 27) have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Axel Damian and 20-year-old Michael Reynoso-Garcia.

Four people sustained bullet wounds in the shootout, New Orleans police said. The department has not said whether the two surviving victims have been or will be arrested.

According to the NOPD, gunfire erupted in the 13800 block of the street in New Orleans East around 4 p.m. Officers found three wounded or dead men at the scene, and a fourth victim soon arrived at a hospital by private vehicle seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

