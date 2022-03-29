BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Severe weather outbreak expected Wednesday

Tuesday remains quiet with highs in the low-to-mid 80s
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All eyes are on yet another severe weather outbreak expected across the Deep South, reaching our area late Wednesday afternoon or early evening.

For Tuesday, the weather remains on the quiet side, as sunshine continues to dominate. High temperatures will warm up nicely into the low-to-mid 80s. There will be a building breeze through the day.

But Wednesday is a day to stay weather-aware, as the threat of severe storms is once again high. The Storm Prediction Center is outlining most of the Deep South for the threat of widespread damaging winds and some tornadoes. This line of storms is expected to make it to our area during the late afternoon and evening. Even out ahead of the line of weather, winds will be strong, with gusts to 50 mph possible.

Make sure you and your family have a severe weather plan in place and be ready to use it if a warning is issued. Download the FOX 8 Weather App to keep ahead of the severe weather developments and always layer the ways your phone can get weather warnings.

Once we get to Thursday, all the rough stuff is behind us and we should enjoy a nice end to the week. The sun will be back and temperatures remain on the warm side behind this front. Highs rounding out the week will be in the upper 70s. More rain potential is on the way for the start of the weekend, but as of now this doesn’t look to be the severe variety.

