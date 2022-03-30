BBB Accredited Business
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say

By Chris Anderson, Brian Duffy and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police investigators in Ohio say a 74-year-old man shot a teen suspect during a home invasion attempt early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the home invasion just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Johnston Street in Akron, Ohio, according to police. A 16-year-old boy was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to detectives, the homeowner told police that he discharged his gun during a confrontation with the teen, who forced entry into his home, striking him multiple times.

The 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself to WOIO as “Lurch,” was not injured.

“I heard this hellacious crash, and he comes running right through my front door,” he said.

The homeowner said he was half asleep on his couch, but he had his gun close by. When the suspect did not leave, he opened fire.

“He dives down the basement as I put lead in him going down the steps,” he said.

Paramedics took the 16-year-old to Akron Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

“Those shots were good,” Lurch said during an interview. “I don’t like people breaking into my home.”

Police are still investigating the incident and will release any information on criminal charges at a later time.

Asked about the possibility of facing charges, Lurch said he can’t imagine why he would.

“I better not. I am in my own home, and he breaks into it,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Akron Police detectives at 330-375-2490.

