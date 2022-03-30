BBB Accredited Business
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018

Father faces a charge of abuse of a corpse
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man is suspected of keeping his son’s body in his kitchen for almost four years.

David McMichael was being booked into the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana on Wednesday afternoon on a charge of abuse of a corpse, authorities said.

It was about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 when a caller asked New Boston, Texas, police to check on the welfare of a male in the 1200 block of South Merrill Street, according to a news release.

When officers asked McMichael whether he knew why they were there, he reportedly said that it was because he had a body in his kitchen and that it was of his adult son who died in May 2018, says the statement from New Boston police.

New Boston police investigators and members of the Texarkana crime scene unit “... determined that the body was that of a male, possibly Jason McMichael.”

There’s no mention of the son’s age nor of the cause of his death.

The body has been released to Mid-South Transport to be taken to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.

