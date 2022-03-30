Bruce: Tornado watch in effect through 9 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch is in effect through 9 pm for all of the FOX 8 viewing area.

Bruce: Tornado watch for all of the FOX 8 viewing area through 9pm. Storms move in from the west by 5-6pm and move out by 9-10pm. Isloated tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are all possible. Stay home if you can during these times. FOX 8 will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/3j6iTElXhJ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 30, 2022

The strongest storms are expected to develop in the late afternoon and evening. A line of storms enters the region from the west, with the threat for damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes. The time of most concern starts around 5 p.m. and should end between 10 p.m. and midnight. Make sure you have a way to be alerted if a warning is issued for your area.

Ahead of those storms is strong winds are blowing across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. A High Wind Warning is in effect through the day, as wind gusts of 50-55 mph are possible through the afternoon. Drivers of high-profile vehicles crossing area bridges need to be very cautious with these gusts.

Most of the area will be clear by midnight and the rest of the work-week should be calm with warm conditions in place. Thursday into Friday, it’s back to sunshine and nice. Highs for the end of the week will be in the upper 70s.

Rain chances tick up again for Saturday. Currently it does not look like there will be a severe weather threat to the area. The rain will likely be early in the day Saturday and clear late. Sun should return Sunday, with highs around 80.

