Heart of Louisiana: The Dutch Oven

(WVUE) - The cast iron of a Dutch oven seems to create a better-tasting dish after you watch the ingredients simmer and steam over an outdoor fire. Many Louisiana state parks feature regular Dutch oven cooking demonstrations and encourage visitors to enjoy a warm lunch.

To continue reading, visit the Heart of Louisiana here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.