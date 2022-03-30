Heart of Louisiana: The Dutch Oven
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WVUE) - The cast iron of a Dutch oven seems to create a better-tasting dish after you watch the ingredients simmer and steam over an outdoor fire. Many Louisiana state parks feature regular Dutch oven cooking demonstrations and encourage visitors to enjoy a warm lunch.
To continue reading, visit the Heart of Louisiana here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.