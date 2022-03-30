BBB Accredited Business
Gov. Edwards speaks after House, Senate override veto on redistricting maps

Gov. John Bel Edwards is joined by some Democrats in the Louisiana Legislature when he talked...
Gov. John Bel Edwards is joined by some Democrats in the Louisiana Legislature when he talked about his veto of a congressional redistricting map being overriden.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislature made history on Wednesday, March 30.

The House voted 72-31 to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a congressional map passed in the redistricting session.

Later in a historic vote, the Senate joined the House in voting to override Gov. Edwards’ veto.

The regular session is now expected to pause so a veto override session can get underway.

The Senate vote was 27-11, it required only 26 votes.

The vote by the Senate marked the third override of a governor’s veto under Louisiana’s modern constitution. It was the first override of a veto in a veto session.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will held a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“For the first time in history, the Louisiana Legislature overrode a gubernatorial veto during a veto session. Today, the overwhelming will of the legislature was heard. House Bill 1 fulfills our constitutionally mandated duty to redistrict congress. It also shows true legislative independence and a clear separation of power from the executive branch,” Rep. Schexnayder.

The Louisiana Democratic Party also issued the following statement Wednesday.

“Despite the clear moral compass of Democratic members on fair representation, the Republican led legislature overturned the Governor’s veto today. I am extremely disappointed in those who chose to ignore the will of the public and vote in their own interests. While this outcome is not what we hoped for, I commend the tireless elected officials, groups, and individuals who fought hard to ensure every voice in our state gets a vote. I remind Louisianans that the Democratic Party is the party of fair representation, the party of justice, and the party who will fight for all people. We lost this battle but the war is not over, we will continue to fight until we have fair representation,” Party Chair Katie Bernhardt said.

CLICK HERE to see all of the maps

