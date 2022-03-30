‘I just got attacked,’ Victim frantically calls for help after a violent Mid-City carjacking at knifepoint

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -She was just going for a walk with her dog in her neighborhood near Toulouse and North Olympia.

“We both look down one block away and we saw a bunch of police cars,” said Mid-City neighbor, Angela Etheredge.

Etheredge found herself looking at the aftermath of yet another carjacking scene.

“It makes you very angry and I go up and down from going from angry to crying literally,” said Etheredge.

Surveillance video shows a woman walking toward a 2011 white Kia optima with Louisiana license plates. She opens the trunk, but that’s when a dark-colored sedan passes by driving the wrong way down Toulouse, and makes the corner.

Two men round the corner, running towards her and pushing her to the ground. Police say they threatened her with a knife for her things. The whole attack was less than 30 seconds when one of the suspects drives off in the car. You can hear her frantically call for help.

“Call 911, call 911, I just got attacked, I just got attacked, the car is getting stolen, call 911, call 911.”

Etheredge says this just reaffirms her decision to move out of the city, a decision she made weeks ago when she left Rouses and saw the body of beloved grandmother Linda Frickey after she was brutally killed in a carjacking on North Scott Street.

“If I were coming out of the grocery store and my children were there and they have to see what I saw that would be awful. So that was the last straw. I’m leaving… I’ll be back when you can behave New Orleans, I love it here, but it’s not safe something needs to be done now,” she said.

The victim’s friend told us she’s ok, but recovering from her injuries including a concussion.

