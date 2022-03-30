New Orleans’ streetcar service suspended Wednesday over severe weather threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Streetcar service in New Orleans was suspended Wednesday (March 30) at 4 a.m. because of the area’s High Winds Warning and the threat of even more severe weather expected in the late afternoon and evening.

Regional Transit Authority officials said RTA buses will replace streetcar service along all routes Wednesday. RTA bus, paratransit and ferry service will maintain normal operations so long as “favorable weather conditions” permit.

New Orleans' streetcar service is suspended Wednesday (March 30) over the severe weather threat, but the RTA said routes will be covered by buses.

Riders are advised to have a backup plan during potential RTA service interruptions due to the expected severe weather. For more information, call the RTA’s Rideline at (504) 248-3900 or visit the agency’s website at www.norta.com.

To stay abreast of dangerous weather developments, download and use the free Fox 8 Weather app, the Fox 8 News app, watch Fox 8 broadcasts or visit www.fox8live.com. City alerts can be received by texting NOLAREADY to 77295.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.