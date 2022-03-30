BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Orleans’ streetcar service suspended Wednesday over severe weather threat

By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Streetcar service in New Orleans was suspended Wednesday (March 30) at 4 a.m. because of the area’s High Winds Warning and the threat of even more severe weather expected in the late afternoon and evening.

Regional Transit Authority officials said RTA buses will replace streetcar service along all routes Wednesday. RTA bus, paratransit and ferry service will maintain normal operations so long as “favorable weather conditions” permit.

New Orleans' streetcar service is suspended Wednesday (March 30) over the severe weather...
New Orleans' streetcar service is suspended Wednesday (March 30) over the severe weather threat, but the RTA said routes will be covered by buses.

Riders are advised to have a backup plan during potential RTA service interruptions due to the expected severe weather. For more information, call the RTA’s Rideline at (504) 248-3900 or visit the agency’s website at www.norta.com.

To stay abreast of dangerous weather developments, download and use the free Fox 8 Weather app, the Fox 8 News app, watch Fox 8 broadcasts or visit www.fox8live.com. City alerts can be received by texting NOLAREADY to 77295.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

murder scene
Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father arrested in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Crime concerns and cameras
‘I just got attacked,’ Victim frantically calls for help after a violent Mid-City carjacking at knifepoint

Latest News

Gas charge complaint
Have you received an extra ‘pending’ gas charge after filling up?
Tire dumping in NOLA east
New Orleans East residents still plagued by tires, new partnership aims to tackle illegal dumping
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: FEMA may not reimburse Kenner for $2M in post-Ida cleanup
New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time...
ZURIK: Federal subpoenas issued to racetracks for NOPD officers’ records
Gas charge complaint
Gas charge complaint