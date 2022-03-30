BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman dies after being struck on interchange of I-10 East and I-510 South, NOPD says

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle at the interchange of I-10 East and I-510 South, police say.

The NOPD says an investigation is underway after they received reports of the woman getting hit in the area around 7:57 p.m. She was traveling on foot, police say.

Authorities declared her dead on the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out
murder scene
Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court

Latest News

Royal Frenchman Permit Issues
The Royal Frenchmen Hotel in trouble after city refuses to issue outdoor live music permits
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
Crime concerns and cameras
‘I just got attacked,’ Victim frantically calls for help after a violent Mid-City carjacking at knifepoint
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was indicted on 11 counts of conspiracy and tax...
Federal appeals court upholds ruling to exclude some of Jason Williams’ IRS history from tax fraud trial