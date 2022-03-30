Woman dies after being struck on interchange of I-10 East and I-510 South, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle at the interchange of I-10 East and I-510 South, police say.

The NOPD says an investigation is underway after they received reports of the woman getting hit in the area around 7:57 p.m. She was traveling on foot, police say.

Authorities declared her dead on the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

