Zack: High winds, severe risk develop later today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a day you need to pay attention to the weather as multiple weather hazards exist in the forecast for today.

First up will be the severe weather risk which doesn’t begin until late afternoon and more so this evening. That’s when a line of storms will enter the region from the west with the threat for damaging straight line winds and tornadoes. The threat period will be after 5 p.m. and ending between 10 p.m. to midnight. Make sure you have a way to be alerted if a warning is issued for your area.

Out ahead of those storms will be another weather hazard in the form of strong winds. A High Wind Warning is in effect for today as wind gusts between 50 to 55 mph are possible through the afternoon. High profile vehicles driving over area bridges need to be very cautious with these type of gusts.

All of this mess clears by the time you go to bed tonight and the rest of the work week forecast looks just fine. Thursday into Friday it’s back to sunshine and nice, warm conditions. Highs to round out the week will be in the upper 70′s.

This weekend another rain chance develops on Saturday. As of now this does not look to bring a severe weather threat to the area which is certainly good news. That rain likely occurs the first half of the day Saturday with clearing late. It sets the stage for the sun to return on Sunday with highs right around 80.

