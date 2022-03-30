Zack: High winds Wednesday, severe storm risk this evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a day for paying attention to the weather Wednesday, as multiple hazards are in the forecast.

Of biggest concern is the severe weather risk expected to develop in the late afternoon and evening. That’s when a line of storms will enter the region from the west, with the threat for damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes. The peak threat period starts around 5 p.m. and should end between 10 p.m. and midnight. Make sure you have a way to be alerted if a warning is issued for your area.

Out ahead of those storms is another weather hazard in the form of strong winds. A High Wind Warning is in effect today, as wind gusts of 50-55 mph are possible through the afternoon. Drivers of high-profile vehicles crossing area bridges need to be very cautious with these gusts.

All of this mess clears by midnight and the rest of the work-week forecast looks just fine. Thursday into Friday, it’s back to sunshine and nice, warm conditions. Highs rounding out the week will be in the upper 70s.

Another rain chance develops Saturday. As of now, this does not look to bring a severe weather threat to the area. That rain likely occurs in the first half of Saturday and clears late. It sets the stage for the sun to return Sunday, with highs around 80.

