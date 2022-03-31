BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A nice dry end to the week -Showers return Saturday

Dry skies through Friday
By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy night last night, today has been beautiful, We will see another sunny day Friday to end the week on a dry note.

Rain chances return Saturday from morning through early afternoon. The good news is there is no severe weather threat, more of an on and off nuisance rain. By afternoon most rain moves east. Sunday will be nice and dry toy round out the weekend. Temps will be mild during the day in the 70s with comfy cool lows in the 50 to near 60. Rain chances then move back in by Monday into Tuesday of next week. For now there is a low chance of a few strong storms with Tuesday’s system. We will keep you updated as we get closer to that time frame.

