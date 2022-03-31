Bruce: A nice dry end to the week -Showers return Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy night last night, today has been beautiful, We will see another sunny day Friday to end the week on a dry note.

Bruce: A dry end to the week with sun and clouds on Friday. Temps stay comfortable in the lower 70s. Next rain expected Saturday morning through early afternoon. Then a dry and Pleasant Sunday to end the weekend. pic.twitter.com/45oiSpU6Tz — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 31, 2022

Rain chances return Saturday from morning through early afternoon. The good news is there is no severe weather threat, more of an on and off nuisance rain. By afternoon most rain moves east. Sunday will be nice and dry toy round out the weekend. Temps will be mild during the day in the 70s with comfy cool lows in the 50 to near 60. Rain chances then move back in by Monday into Tuesday of next week. For now there is a low chance of a few strong storms with Tuesday’s system. We will keep you updated as we get closer to that time frame.

