Crews to begin removal of Caddo Confederate Monument in 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A contract was signed to remove the confederate monument at the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.
Sources say contractors will begin removing the monument in May. According to the contract, the monument will be moved to 23467 Hwy. 173 in DeSoto Parish. The contract says the parish will pay the contractor a sum of $782,000 to move the monument.
The monument was placed there in 1906. Since then, the monument is at the center of a long battle between Caddo Commissioners and the owners of the monument — the Shreveport chapter of The Daughters of the Confederation.
In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a U.S. District Court decision in favor of the Caddo Commission.
Since then, crews have boxed in the monument to prevent damage and vandalism.
