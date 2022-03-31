Gov. Edwards, others react to override of the veto of congressional maps

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder talks to lawmakers during the March 2022 veto override session related to new congressional maps. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards’ veto of new congressional district lines for the state.

The veto override session began moments after the noon hour and adjourned in a matter of hours after a vote mainly along party lines produced enough votes to overturn Edwards’ veto of HB 1. It was the first time in nearly three decades that lawmakers refused to accept a governor’s veto.

The veto override session happened as state lawmakers were already at the state capitol for the ongoing annual regular legislative session. Some are calling what the House and Senate did, in terms of holding the veto session amid another session, unprecedented.

Mike Sherman is FOX 8′s political analyst.

“This is the first time we’ve ever seen it; it’s a very inside baseball kind of issue, but there’s a lingering question as to whether or not the legislature is following the right process because there is no precedent.”

Edwards says new U.S. Census numbers for Louisiana demand that a second majority-African American congressional district be added. But those in the majority in the legislature successfully pushed back.

Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, took the House floor soon after the veto override session began.

“A gubernatorial veto is not the final action that may occur on a bill because it specifies that if a bill vetoed is subsequently approved by two-thirds of elected members of each house it shall become law,” said Stefanski.

In the Senate, the vote to override was 27 to 11 and House members voted 72 to 31 to overturn Edwards’ veto.

“This is our constitutionally-mandated duty to redistrict every 10 years. We had a three-week special session, in which we debated, at length, a number of instruments. Ultimately, House Bill 1 passed by strong majorities, in both the House and the Senate,” said Stefanski.

Sherman was asked what is at stake.

“By population a third of Louisiana is composed of African American residents but out of the six congressional seats one is held by an African American; five out of six white [is] Republican. Really what’s at stake here is whether that second seat can potentially come under Democratic control or Republican control. Washington is a partisan city,” said Sherman.

Democrats in the legislature were outnumbered in their attempt to block the override.

After it was over Edwards and members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus spoke to the news media.

Edwards called the congressional maps unfair.

“I’m obviously disappointed; I am certainly not surprised. I knew when I vetoed the bill that, that was a possibility, if not likely outcome,” said Edwards.

Rep. Vincent Pierre is chair of the Black Caucus.

“Our constituents are bonafide stakeholders in this Democracy of Louisiana and should be treated as such,” said Pierre.

Edwards says he is comfortable about his decision to veto the maps.

“What is so hard about basic math, basic fairness. I don’t get it.”

Rep. Royce Duplessis, a Democrat represents New Orleans in the legislature and also criticized the override of the veto.

“We are very disappointed in the fact that we have to go to litigation. The Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965 because states like Louisiana just couldn’t get it together and here it is in 2022 and the state of Louisiana still can’t get it together. There has been no advancement in this state, in terms of, minority representation without federal intervention,” said Duplessis.

Lawsuits have already been filed challenging the congressional maps and it is likely the federal courts will decide whether Louisiana gets a second black-majority congressional district.

