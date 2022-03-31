Highway 11 bridge reopens for first time since 2018

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Commuters on the North Shore will finally have another option to cross the lake.

The Highway 11 bridge reopened around noon on March 31.

The work started on the bridge in 2018 and after crews had to kick the completion date down the road the wait is over.

Crews had a lot of work to do on this bridge. From making concrete and structural repairs to replacing the grid deck itself and rebalancing the moveable spans with steel counterweights, as opposed to concrete counterweights.

Crews also installed a new fender system and completed work on the electrical and mechanical systems on the two draw bridges of Highway 11.

The span of roadway will alleviate traffic when drivers have to avoid the causeway, provide an additional evacuation route for motorists, and offer an easier alternative to the west side of Slidell.

The DOTD says that their initial estimates for completing this work were off and that they were focused on completing the project safely.

“We’ve had numerous weather events over the last several years hurricanes and other tropical storm threats have added to the delays, nobody predicted covid to impact as well and there’s been shipping and manufacturing challenges over the last couple of weeks,” said a DOTD spokesperson.

Drivers can plan to hit the road around three this afternoon.

