Nicondra: Sun returns to finish the work week

Rain likely Saturday
Moisture rebounds allowing some showers to develop again for Saturday morning.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy evening with some areas of damage conditions improve greatly across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Thursday will bring a good bit of sunshine and comfortable temperatures starting out upper 40s and 50s and warming into the middle 70s through the afternoon. Expect a light northerly breeze and lower humidity for a couple of days. Moisture rebounds late Friday and some showers are likely early in the day on Saturday. The rain should end leaving a nice finish to the weekend with sunshine returning for Sunday.

