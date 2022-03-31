BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD investigating homicide south of Chef Menteur Highway

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found dead Thursday morning south of Chef Menteur Highway, police say

The NOPD says that the victim was found in the 10300 block of Almonaster Ave. around 7:37 a.m.

The victim was declared dead on the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father arrested in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
murder scene
Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court
Crime concerns and cameras
‘I just got attacked,’ Victim frantically calls for help after a violent Mid-City carjacking at knifepoint

Latest News

Hogs for the Cause returns to the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds, April 1-2, 2022
Hogs for the Cause firing up the pits for pediatric brain cancer
Fans cheer during the Villanova practice for the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball...
Final four weekend in New Orleans is here
Final Four fan events
Final Four fan events
Damage caused by tornado in Tangipahoa Parish confirmed
F-1 Tornado touchdown in Roseland Wednesday confirmed by NWS
Damage caused by tornado in Tangipahoa Parish confirmed
Damage caused by tornado in Tangipahoa Parish confirmed