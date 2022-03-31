NOPD investigating homicide south of Chef Menteur Highway
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found dead Thursday morning south of Chef Menteur Highway, police say
The NOPD says that the victim was found in the 10300 block of Almonaster Ave. around 7:37 a.m.
The victim was declared dead on the scene.
No additional information is currently available.
