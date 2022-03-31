Severe weather and possible tornado leave path of damage in Tangipahoa Parish

ROSELAND, La. (WVUE) - People in Tangipahoa Parish are cleaning up Thursday after a tornado touched down in the small, rural community of Roseland.

Residents say the storm passed through quickly.

An EF-0 tornado touched down just off of Hwy. 10, according to the National Weather Service. The majority of the damage was caused by trees.

One man says his trailer shook and now there are tree limbs in his yard and on his cars. He says the roof of his neighbors’ trailer was blown off.

The director of the Tangipahoa Emergency Operations Center says there’s a lot of debris, and five trees down across Russell Town Road.

“It was a shock really. My son and I were in the shop doing some welding. The rain started coming down, we called it a night. Went inside and the house just started shaking,” Joe Pardue says.

“It’s just devastating. I mean, I have no words,” Tracey Brown says.

Those who live in the area say they’re thankful it wasn’t worse.

“I’m just thankful to be alive. Thank God. It scared us. It just came so fast and then it was gone,” Gay Hyde says.

Crews are in Roseland working to restore power.

Officials in Tangipahoa say fortunately there are no reports of any injuries.

