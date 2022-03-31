BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says; suspect in custody

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina...
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina responded to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes, Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.

Deputies said a student was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, WHNS reported.

Deputies said a person believed to be the shooter was in custody. Deputies said the suspect is a minor. He was detained in close proximity to the school.

A school resource officer responded and requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. local time, Greenville County Schools said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies are on scene, and ambulances were seen leaving the area.

The sheriff’s office had a helicopter over the scene as well.

Students were taken to a nearby church for parents to reunite with them. The school system said parents and guardians would need identification to pick them up.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

murder scene
Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father arrested in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing by his family after not returning home to New Jersey.
Body of missing NJ man found in Miss. River in New Orleans

Latest News

Coins are held in a bowl on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Tigard, Ore.
Got a dime? Businesses seek Treasury help with coin circulation
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure; Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense rests in trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
In this undated image made available by the National Human Genome Research Institute, a...
Scientists finally finish decoding entire human genome