Authorities investigating the shooting death of Harvey woman, Jefferson sheriff says

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the shooting death of a Harvey woman, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

Deputies responded around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of an unresponsive woman inside of a home on Ravenna St.

Inside the home, deputies found a woman that had died of a gunshot wound.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

