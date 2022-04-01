Authorities investigating the shooting death of Harvey woman, Jefferson sheriff says
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the shooting death of a Harvey woman, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.
Deputies responded around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of an unresponsive woman inside of a home on Ravenna St.
Inside the home, deputies found a woman that had died of a gunshot wound.
There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
