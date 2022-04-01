BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Few showers Saturday morning ending early afternoon

Few showers end by 1pm Saturday
Few showers end by 1pm Saturday(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dry night for your Friday night plans with lows in the 50s north and near 60 south. Rain chances move in by daybreak as a weak disturbance move just south of the coast. It will move through fast. I’ll put rain chances along the coast at 60%, south shore metro at 40% and north shore 30%. Rain chance times will be from daybreak through about 1pm. After 2pm we dry out and salvage the afternoon as we see dry skies Saturday night into Sunday. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 70s.

Our next rain chance moves in on Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father arrested in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
murder scene
Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Damage caused by tornado in Tangipahoa Parish confirmed
F-1 Tornado touchdown in Roseland Wednesday confirmed by NWS
Morning weather update for Fri., April 1 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., April 1 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Fri., April 1
Afternoon weather update for Fri., April 1
Seventies and sunshine to close out the work week.
Nicondra: Pleasant for Friday. A few showers around for Saturday.