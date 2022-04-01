BBB Accredited Business
F-1 Tornado touchdown in Roseland Wednesday confirmed by NWS

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROSELAND, La. (WVUE) - Some Tangipahoa Parish residents spent time cleaning up after high winds and a now-confirmed F-1 tornado left some areas of their community with damage.

A Roseland resident says a tornado lifted her home of 30-years off its blocks and destroyed the covered area.

Fortunately, Gay Hyde has help from her family and friends and her home will be placed back on the blocks and she’ll be able to start the cleanup process on the inside.

“It shoved my cabinets open and my dishes and everything,” Hyde said. “It’s just a mess inside. Glass everywhere.”

Tangipahoa officials say there are no reports of any injuries.

