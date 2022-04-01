Final four weekend in New Orleans is here

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Final Four weekend in New Orleans has arrived and no matter if you fan of Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina, or Duke there is plenty for fans to enjoy on and off the court from now until Sunday’s championship game.

Events begin Friday with open practice for all four teams taking place at the Caesar’s Superdome from 1-3:30 p.m. Following practice for the final four teams, the Reese’s College All-Star game will take place at 3:35 p.m.

FILE - Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels, right, celebrates after scoring with guard Collin Gillespie, left, during the second half of a college basketball game against Michigan in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. Samuels and Gillespie are fifth-year seniors leading Villanova, which is playing in its third Final Four in the past six NCAA Tournaments. There were true freshmen on a team filled NBA draft picks when the Wildcats won the national title in 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (David J. Phillip | AP)

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) celebrates sinking a 3-point basket in front of Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma (24) during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez | AP)

North Carolina forward Duwe Farris (34) arrives at their locker room after conducting interviews ahead of the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022., in New Orleans. North Carolina will play Duke on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert | AP)

Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) arrives at their locker room after media interviews ahead of the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022., in New Orleans. Duke will play North Carolina on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert | AP)

Beginning at noon each day, there will be a fan music fest at Woldenberg Park featuring Arcade Fire, Imagine Dragons, and more.

Fans cheer during the Villanova practice for the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 1, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip | AP)

There will also be an HBCU All-Star Game, the first-ever, at 3 p.m. on Sunday at UNO Lakefront Arena that will air live on CBS.

Each Final Four game, including the championship, with air on TBS.

Inside the Morial Convention Center, there is a full replica championship court fans can practice their skills on and skill challenge games based on football, lacrosse, and more. There’s even a replica press conference room for fans to have fun with.

