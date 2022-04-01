Final four weekend in New Orleans is here

Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Final Four weekend in New Orleans has arrived and no matter if you fan of Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina, or Duke there is plenty for fans to enjoy on and off the court from now until Sunday’s championship game.
Events begin Friday with open practice for all four teams taking place at the Caesar’s Superdome from 1-3:30 p.m. Following practice for the final four teams, the Reese’s College All-Star game will take place at 3:35 p.m.
Beginning at noon each day, there will be a fan music fest at Woldenberg Park featuring Arcade Fire, Imagine Dragons, and more.
There will also be an HBCU All-Star Game, the first-ever, at 3 p.m. on Sunday at UNO Lakefront Arena that will air live on CBS.
Each Final Four game, including the championship, with air on TBS.
Inside the Morial Convention Center, there is a full replica championship court fans can practice their skills on and skill challenge games based on football, lacrosse, and more. There’s even a replica press conference room for fans to have fun with.