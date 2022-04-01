BBB Accredited Business
LSU’s Kim Mulkey wins AP Coach of the Year for third time

Associated Press' Doug Glass gives LSU head coach Kim Mulkey the AP Coach of the Year award at...
Associated Press' Doug Glass gives LSU head coach Kim Mulkey the AP Coach of the Year award at a news conference at the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Tickfaw native and Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey is The Associated Press women’s basketball Coach of the Year in her first season at LSU.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center front, reacts to a call during the second half of a women's...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center front, reacts to a call during the second half of a women's college basketball game against Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)

The longtime Baylor coach led the Tigers to 26 wins at an NCAA Tournament berth after they won only nine games last season.

Mulkey received 10 votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25. Dawn Staley of South Carolina was second with eight votes.

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer received three. Nicki Collen, who replaced Mulkey at Baylor, got two votes and so did Wes Moore of N.C. State. Five coaches got one vote apiece.

