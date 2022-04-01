New Orleans East residents still plagued by tires, new partnership aims to tackle illegal dumping

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For decades, local leaders and residents have decried the problem of tires being dumped in New Orleans East. Some small progress has been made, but the city administration hopes a new pilot program will be the start of finding a long-term solution.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Thursday that the city is entering into a partnership with the state as part of the new Waste Tire Pilot Program, through the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

Four municipalities across the state are participating, and all will receive the same amount of money: Orleans, East Baton Rouge, Monroe, and Shreveport.

With the pot split four ways, each entity will receive around 42,000 dollars. A spokesperson for LDEQ said the program is still in its infancy, but the agency has coordinated with these municipalities in the past.

LDEQ already oversees the waste tire program, which features regulations for the disposing of tires.

“We went to each parish, each government entity, and asked them what their needs were,” said Lewis Donlon, a senior environmental scientist at LDEQ. “Orleans essentially has a program where they’re going to be establishing different types of surveillance monitoring equipment that will try to prevent some of the illegal dumping that’s been taking place.”

Cantrell said in her announcement that the money would be used to install or repair new and existing crime cameras and street lights in New Orleans East, where the dumping is concentrated.

But local advocates said the problem boils down to enforcement of regulations already on the books.

“These tires come from tire shops,” said Sage Michael, a New Orleans East resident, and community advocate. “I don’t believe that we can push the problem up the road. You stop this at the tire shop, you’re gonna stop this from coming in our community.”

Sage Michael said he’s taken videos of people picking up wasted tires from local tire shops, and hauling them off to be dumped.

He said the perpetrators know the areas where they’re dumping, and they’re going to either shoot out the cameras or move to another location in New Orleans East.

Instead, he’d like to see the regulations that already make tire dumping illegal actually being enforced, and the money raised from fines or citations returned to the community.

“Those dollars need to go toward those quality of life issues, like combatting this,” he said.

FOX 8 went out to New Orleans East to observe the areas where the problem persists.

A large pile of tires sits at the Michoud Boulevard exit on I-10.

The service road near I-10 and the Eastover subdivision had to be shut down because tires were piling up. In January, state crews cleared tens of thousands of tires.

But the state is cleaning upstate roads and highways, not the city.

On Dwyer Boulevard, barricades block the road beginning at Bullard. But across the barricades, near the bridge that crosses 510, a sea of wasted tires has piled up. Burned out cars, mattresses, building materials, and other items were also dumped in the area.

“We’ve allowed dumpers, illegal dumpers, people who don’t respect our city, to shut down whole parts of our city that we could be developing. That could be valuable, where we could be getting tax dollars from,” said Councilman Oliver Thomas, who represents New Orleans East. “So we’ve said, ‘You dump here so much, you can have it.’ That’s crazy. That’s crazy.”

Thomas is not letting go of the issue, saying illegal dumping, poor lighting, and blight contribute to an environment where criminals feel they can operate in the open.

“What have we done, where dumpers, trash haulers, feel like it’s safe and it’s ok to dump in our parish?” Thomas asked. “It’s not ok to dump in our parish, and it shouldn’t be safe for them to dump in our parish.”

He raised questions in Thursday’s meeting of the Public Works, Sanitation and Environment Committee of city council. Thomas said he wants more arrests to be made, more surveillance to be conducted after sites are cleaned out in case dumpers return.

FOX 8 reached out to the Mayor’s Office. A spokesperson said 33,285 waste tires were removed from the public right-of-way last year, and 7,641 so far this year.

The spokesperson said the city should be able to install 3-4 new crime cameras with the money from the Waste Tire Pilot Program.

LDEQ recycles more than four million tires annually through the Waste Tires program.

