Nicondra: Pleasant for Friday. A few showers around for Saturday.

Seventies and sunshine to close out the work week.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday will be quiet with comfortable temperatures and a good bit of sunshine through the day. Temperatures starting out in the middle 40s and 50s warm nicely into the lower 70s for the afternoon. We will see a bit of moisture return to the area, but it will still be comfortable through the day. Overnight into Saturday morning the front that stalled in the Gulf of Mexico after moving through earlier in the week will creep back north as a warm front. This increase in moisture combined with some energy in the upper levels will allow for a little rain on Saturday morning. Coverage is most likely closer to the coast with many locations clearing by late afternoon. North shore parishes will likely stay mostly dry. Sunday should be nice once again for everyone as a weak cold front pushes by Saturday to dry things out again.

