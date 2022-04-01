BBB Accredited Business
Rally falls short as 6-run 5th inning lifts Auburn over No. 13 LSU

No. 13 LSU vs. Auburn.
No. 13 LSU vs. Auburn.(Jacques Doucet/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A huge six-run fifth inning helped lift the Auburn Tigers (18-8, 4-3 SEC) past No. 13 LSU (18-8, 3-4 SEC) 6-5 in the opening game of the series. LSU has lost the opening game in each of the first three SEC series this season.

Blake Money (2-2) and the Tigers were cruising through the first four innings holding them to just one hit and striking out five batters with a 2-0 lead. Then things fell apart in the fifth inning for the Tigers as Auburn collected six runs on five hits, including a three-run shot.

The visiting Tigers scored six runs on 10 hits and struck out a total of 10 times. LSU scored five runs on nine hits and struck out a total of 12 times, the Tigers continue to make errors, with two tonight to bring their season total to 43.

Auburn started the fifth inning off with a single off of Money and then a bunt single gave them runners on first and second. LSU would get the next two outs on a sac-bunt and an infield pop up.

LSU would then issue an intentional walk to Sonny DiChiara to load the bases, then a hard hit ball to Tre’ Morgan would get into right field and score the first two runs for Auburn to tie the game at 2-2. Then Brody Moore would launch a three run-shot to left field to extend the lead to 5-2, an error by Cade Doughty would score another run giving Auburn a 6-2 lead.

Cade Doughty got the Tigers on the board in the bottom of the first inning with a lead-off home run to give them a 1-0 lead. Then later in the bottom of the fourth inning the Tigers would add another run on a solo shot by Hayden Travinski, his third of the season, to make it 2-0.

Brayden Jobert would get the Tigers within two on a two-run shot, his tenth of the season, to right field to cut the Auburn lead to 6-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Jobert has collected six home runs and 16 RBI in the past three games for the Tigers.

Doughty and Morgan would lead the bottom of the ninth inning off with back-to-back singles, then an RBI sac-fly from Dylan Crews would cut the lead to 6-5. But that would be all for LSU as Jacob Berry would strike out on five pitches and Jordan Thompson would foul out to right field to end the game.

LSU will look to even the series against Auburn with the second game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1.

