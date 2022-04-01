The tourism industry is excited about the big Final Four weekend

Final Four fans flock to the city. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The March Madness Musical Festival site takes shapes along Decatur Street near the Mississippi River as the city prepares to host the Final Four games and related activities Friday through Monday.

And fans are flocking to the city.

Mark Gagne is from California.

“We’re visiting from San Diego,” said Gagne.

He and his companion said they were ready to cheer on their favorite team.

“Ironically, we’re wearing a North Carolina shirt because our mother-in-law went to North Carolina and despises UNC, so we figured we would help out here and try to add a little red instead of some powdered blue,” said Gagne.

A short distance away is Johnny’s Po-boys on St. Louis Street. Inside orders were dished up.

“It’s delicious, it’s the first time having fried green tomatoes,” said Alex Vann, another tourist in town for the Final Four games.

She said it was her first trip to New Orleans.

“It’s exciting. We’re looking to what the nightlife brings and we’re looking forward to going to see practice tomorrow for Duke and Villanova, UNC and Kansas,” said Vann.

Lori Beth DeGrusha is a manager of Johnny’s Po-Boys.

“We are excited, it is so nice to see people enjoying themselves and being back on the streets again. It’s really encouraging,” said DeGrusha.

She thinks the games and related attractions will give businesses in the area a huge boost.

“Oh my gosh, yes, I think it’s just going to, locals, out of town people; I think people are so excited to just get out and be with one another again,” said DeGrusha.

Taxi drivers like Michael Wills welcome the opportunity for more fares.

“I think it’s going to start getting busy by tomorrow,” said Wills, as he sat in his cab outside a French Quarter hotel.

The pandemic slowed things down for many businesses including cab drivers.

“It’s great to have all these people back in town because business for so slow with being out of business for two years with COVID, and all, you know,” said Wills.

Hotels are benefitting from the Final Four, too.

Mary Beth Romig is with New Orleans and Company, a local tourism organization.

“We are almost filled to the brim, if not filled on Friday, Saturday nights, nearly packed on Sunday night, it’s a big weekend,” said Romig.

She says the city is once again in the national spotlight.

“Every time that they go away for a commercial and come back from a commercial they’re going to be showcasing scenes from around the city; it’s just, we can’t put a dollar figure on that kind of attention and then there’s going to be a lot of people watching this game not just true basketball fans but people who love history because everybody’s eye is going to be on Coach K this weekend as he gets ready to retire and plays his final games here in New Orleans,” said Romig.

And on Sunday, the HBCU All-Star game will also be played in the city at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

“So, we hope people will turn out for all these great events,” said Romig.

