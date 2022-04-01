‘Walk for Kelly’ in Chalmette raising money for cancer patient
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A fundraising walk will be held Sun., April 3 at Sidney Torres Park to help a family deal with their mother’s cancer diagnosis.
Kelly Schnell was diagnosed with a rare form of metastatic breast cancer in 2021. The family launched a GoFundMe in September to help with medical expenses.
The walk begins at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and come with a slice of pizza from Rotolo’s and a bottle of water.
There will be games, prizes, face painting, a raffle, and more.
Live music will be performed by Big Stub.
