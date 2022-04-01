BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘Walk for Kelly’ in Chalmette raising money for cancer patient

A fundraising walk will be held Sun., April 3 at Sidney Torres Park to help a family deal with...
A fundraising walk will be held Sun., April 3 at Sidney Torres Park to help a family deal with their mother’s cancer diagnosis.(Family)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A fundraising walk will be held Sun., April 3 at Sidney Torres Park to help a family deal with their mother’s cancer diagnosis.

Kelly Schnell was diagnosed with a rare form of metastatic breast cancer in 2021. The family launched a GoFundMe in September to help with medical expenses.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and come with a slice of pizza from Rotolo’s and a bottle of water.

There will be games, prizes, face painting, a raffle, and more.

Live music will be performed by Big Stub.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father arrested in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
murder scene
Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court
Crime concerns and cameras
‘I just got attacked,’ Victim frantically calls for help after a violent Mid-City carjacking at knifepoint

Latest News

Hogs for the Cause returns to the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds, April 1-2, 2022
Hogs for the Cause firing up the pits for pediatric brain cancer
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Award
Many Louisiana state parks feature regular Dutch oven cooking demonstrations and encourage...
Heart of Louisiana: The Dutch Oven
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters cancel Jazz Fest performance following death of drummer