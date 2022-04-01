BBB Accredited Business
ZURIK: Federal subpoenas issued to racetracks for NOPD officers’ records

By Lee Zurik and Dannah Sauer
Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal investigators continue to gather records related to their investigation into the NOPD detail program.

FOX 8′s attention to the details investigation showed officers double-dipping and not showing up for some off-duty detail shifts.

Thursday, FOX 8 has learned from sources with racing organizations that a subpoena has been issued requesting racing records for two brothers, Todd and Nicholas Morrell. FOX 8 has learned the subpoena sought racing records for the Morrells for the past five years.

A series of investigations found now-retired Sergeant Todd Morrell racing cars at NOLA Motorsports while being paid for detail and duty work.

More: NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car

Todd and Nicholas Morrell were also among at least five NOPD officers who received federal target letters in February. FOX 8′s investigations looked into these and other officers who possibly double-dipped, being paid for duty and detail work at the same time. The investigations revealed many of the officers worked lengthy shifts, breaking NOPD policy and raising more questions about if they were actually physically working the details they were paid for.

Sources tell FOX 8 the FBI dropped off the subpoena in January requested the documents to be turned over by last month.

