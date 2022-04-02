BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Missed opportunities plague LSU in series loss to Auburn

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (19-9, 4-5 SEC) dropped their second Southeastern Conference series of the season this time to Auburn (20-9, 5-4 SEC) 6-3 at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday, April 2.

LSU missed some crucial opportunities in the rubber match against Auburn as they were 3-for-12 at the plate with runners in scoring position and left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning in a one-run ball game.

In the two losses for LSU they were 3-for-21 at the plate with runners in scoring position and a couple of missed plays defensively cost the Tigers a series win in the SEC.

RELATED STORIES
No. 13 LSU evens series against Auburn with clutch hitting
Rally falls short as 6-run 5th inning lifts Auburn over No. 13 LSU

Auburn scored first for the first time all series with an RBI sac-fly in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. LSU would tie the game in the bottom of the second inning as Jordan Thompson collected RBI number 14 on a single back up the middle.

The visiting Tigers would retake the lead on an RBI single from Ryan Dyal in the top of the fourth inning. Then in the top of the fifth inning Auburn extend their lead with a two-run home run from Sonny DiChirara to make it 4-1.

LSU would score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to close the gap to one run. Cade Doughty led the inning off with a double and scored on an RBI single from Tre’ Morgan to make it 4-2.

Jacob Berry picked up another run on an RBI single to score Morgan to make it 4-3. The Tigers would leave the bases loaded as Josh Pearson popped out to the shortstop to end the inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, Auburn added two more runs to extend their lead to 6-3. Auburn scored on an RBI single to make it 5-3 and then the LSU defense missed played a ball that allowed another run to score to make it 6-3.

Tre’ Morgan would cut the lead down to 6-4 after a solo home run to left field, his second of the season.

LSU will return back to Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday, April 5 against Grambling State with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Crime concerns and cameras
‘I just got attacked,’ Victim frantically calls for help after a violent Mid-City carjacking at knifepoint
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
Have you received an extra ‘pending’ gas charge after filling up?

Latest News

St. Aug's Caleb Daniels home to play in Final Four with Villanova
St. Aug's Caleb Daniels home to play in Final Four with Villanova
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
No. 13 LSU evens series against Auburn with clutch hitting
Murray State's Trae Hannibal dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Trae Hannibal 2nd Murray State transfer to commit to LSU
Associated Press' Doug Glass gives LSU head coach Kim Mulkey the AP Coach of the Year award at...
LSU’s Kim Mulkey wins AP Coach of the Year for third time