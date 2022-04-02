Nicondra: A beautiful finish to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a wet and at times stormy morning for some, Saturday afternoon turned out beautifully with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Sunday will be lovely as well as high pressure takes over. Morning lows will start out in the 50s with highs warming into the upper 70s near 80. This stretch of really nice weather won’t last long though as moisture rebounds quickly and showers and some storms could develop as early as Monday night. Tuesday dynamics will once again come together to possibly develop severe weather. This next set up currently isn’t as potent as the last several that effected southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but there’s an opportunity for some strong storms so we will once again need to pay attention to the mid-week forecast.

