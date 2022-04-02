BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans executive Swin Cash to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame in September

Pelicans executive Swin Cash was revealed Saturday (April 2) as one of the 13 new members being inducted this September into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans executive Swin Cash was unveiled Saturday (April 2) as one of this year’s 13 new inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Cash, 42, is the Pelicans’ Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development. She joined the NBA team’s front office after a stellar playing career that included three WNBA championships, four WNBA All-Star selections and two gold medal-winning Olympics tournaments with Team USA (2004, 2012). In 2016, Cash was named one of the 20 best WNBA players of all time.

“Swin is beyond deserving of this honor, and we are so happy for her and her family,” said Pelicans owner Gayle Benson. “A champion at every level, we are so proud of what Swin has accomplished and continues to contribute to the game of basketball and our Pelicans family.”

Cash will be inducted during enshrinement festivities on Sept. 9-10 in Springfield, Mass.

Pelicans executive, former Olympian Swin Cash named Honorary Muse to lead 2022 parade

Along with Cash, this year’s Hall of Fame class unveiled Saturday in New Orleans includes four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili, five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, two-time NCAA Coach of the Year Bob Huggins, the NBA’s sixth winningest coach George Karl, longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans, three-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsay Whalen, and NCAA championship-winning coach and WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley.

To be elected, North American and Women’s Committee finalists must receive at least 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee.

Also elected from the Hall’s specialty voting committees were Veterans Committee selection Lou Hudson, Contributor Committee picks Larry Costello and Del Harris, Women’s Veterans Committee choice Theresa Shank-Grentz, and International Committee nominee Radivoje Korac.

The Hall of Fame honor continues a big year for Cash. In February, she was selected as the Honorary Muse to lead the Krewe of Muses parade in New Orleans atop the Carnival organization’s glittering red pump float.

