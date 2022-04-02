Pelicans sweep regular season series against the Lakers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday night, the Pelicans pulled off the rare sweep of the Lakers in the regular season, taking all three matchups. The team’s latest win, 114-111, was fueled by a workout earlier in the day.

“I think it started this morning in shootaround. We did a good portion of a shootaround in the dark. They didn’t turn the lights on. We talked to our guys about it and said look, ‘We’ve all played with the street lights out before so let’s get after it.’ I think it motivated us. It’s just a resilient group. Coming in every day and working hard at it. Heck of a win, we’ll take it,” said Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

CJ McCullom racked up a team-high 32 points. Taking away the momentum the Lakers received by having Anthony Davis and LeBron James return to the lineup.

“Just trying to be aggressive. Coming out here first, knew this would be an important game for us. Last time we didn’t get a great start, and we were down 20 at halftime. We made sure that didn’t happen again tonight. We just buckled down. Me, I got to the free throw line, got some big plays, JV hit a three. Big three at the end of the game. We got to the free throw line. We just executed. Would’ve liked to put them away earlier, it happens. It was a great game on how to learn how to finish,” said CJ McCullom.

With only five games to go, the Pels are in prime position to lock in a playoff spot. They’re currently three games ahead of L.A., who holds the 11th spot in the West.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this point. Starting the season off the season the way we did. It’s a credit to the guys in the locker room, the people in our organization. The more importantly it’s a credit to God. Just give him praise and glory. Just staying with it, trusting, believing. Look, the season isn’t over, we got a long way to go. We’re building confidence at the right time,” said Green.

“We just show up and hoop. I don’t think they read into the magnitude of each game and how important it is, what it kind of means for these type of wins. Guys just show up, do their job, and play as hard as they can and live with the results. Which is really important. You can’t really get caught up in, ‘Oh if we win and this happens, we lose and this happens. Nah, just do your job to the best of your ability and live with the results,” said McCullom.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.