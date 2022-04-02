Project to renovate, restore abandoned Bywater naval base stalled

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “They need to do something about it,” said Bywater resident, Jerry Wickes.

The reputation of the abandoned naval base in the Bywater is unfortunately well known.

“There’s a lot of drug use, the backside of it is full of bicycles they steal all the time it’s dangerous… who is responsible needs to secure it first whatever it takes for them to do that the people who are in there to protect them and us at the same time,” said Wickes.

When a fire broke out in the multi-storied, three-building, one million square foot property, even Clint Stanton who evacuated from the fire and should not be living on the property said something needed to be done to it.

“If anything put it in military hands, it’s become the zoo that it is now,” said Stanton.

“We’re dealing with a property that’s had problems for well over 10 years,’ said John Guarnieri.

Now behind chained gates, the City of New Orleans still owns the property and is responsible for securing it.

The Bywater Neighborhood Association says the development team, led by Joe Jaeger still intends to take it over, but an application seems to have stalled with the Housing Authority of New Orleans.

“There was an application submitted to HUD for the financing of 250 to 300 workforce housing units until they secure funds for that housing there’s really not going to be any progress above and beyond that, because that housing is what is going to be the impetus for the whole project,” said John Guarnieri.

Without that funding, Association President, John Guarnieri fears it would set them back years.

“It opens up a whole can of worms with the feds and stuff like that, so there’s an incentive to get it done it’s just a question of being patient,” said Guarnieri.

Firefighters estimate nearly a hundred people continue to use the naval base as their base.

“We made hundreds of calls over there for overdoses, stabbings. We found dead bodies, shootings, and open elevator shafts. There’s a lot of damage to the structure of the building and big chunks of concrete with exposed rebar inside there,” said Aaron Mischler, NOFD Union President.

However, without the property secured it could cost more lives in the future.

“It’s a deathtrap for anybody that’s in there, especially for firefighters,” said Mischler.

In a statement, a city spokesperson gave the following written statement:

“The City of New Orleans is aware of the challenges at the Naval Support Activity site and is working with the site’s developer and various public agencies to ensure that conditions improve in the immediate future. Most importantly, the City remains committed to ensuring that a transformative project is developed at the site, and the City anticipates substantial progress to be made by the end of the year. The City expects that reactivating the site will not only bring jobs, housing units, and amenities to a neighborhood of opportunity, but will also improve the safety and security of the site for the community.”

