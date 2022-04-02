BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Rain chance early Saturday, but sun’s out later

The weekend starts cloudy and possibly wet
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend will start out with rain and storms possible, but will wind up with two days of mostly beautiful spring weather.

Big boomers have been the story Saturday morning along the coast, with some of that rain even moving inland across the North Shore and into New Orleans. As the day goes on, the storm activity will shift farther offshore and the sun will emerge. By later this afternoon, we’ll see lots of sunshine and warm conditions as highs climb into the upper 70s.

More bright sun and low humidity is expected Sunday. It remains warm, as highs try to touch 80, but with less-humid conditions, it will feel really nice.

We have another storm chance and possible severe weather threat developing into the early part of next week. Storms will be possible late Monday, and that threat might continue into the overnight hours through the first half of Tuesday. This doesn’t look to be as widespread of a severe weather event as the past couple we’ve had, but a threat is present nonetheless.

I see signs of a strong push of cooler weather for the end of next week, meaning we could experience multiple days of sunny and pleasantly cool conditions starting Thursday all the way into next weekend.

