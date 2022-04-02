Zack: Rain and storm chance early; sun later

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend will start out in the wrong as rain and storms are possible but don’t worry, it’s going to end up being a beautiful, spring weekend of weather.

Big boomers have been the story this morning along the coast with even some of that rain moving inland across the North Shore and into New Orleans. Now as the day goes on the trend in weather will be for any storm activity to shift farther offshore and for the sun to come out. I believe by later this afternoon we see lots of sunshine and warm conditions as highs climb into the upper 70′s.

Sunday will be the winner of the weekend as bright sun is expected and low humidity. Now it will still be warm as highs try to touch 80 but with the less humid conditions, it will feel really nice.

We have another storm chance and possible severe weather threat developing into the early part of next week. Storms will be possible late Monday and that threat may continue into the overnight hours through the first half of Tuesday. This doesn’t look to be as widespread of a severe weather event as the past few but a threat nonetheless.

I do see signs of a strong push of cooler weather for the end of next week meaning we may experience multiple days of sunny and pleasantly cool conditions come next Thursday all the way into next weekend.

