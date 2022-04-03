BBB Accredited Business
In first indication of post-sheriff future, Marlin Gusman takes attorney role in Carver Theater tussle

Treme's Carver Theater has been locked in a legal tussle for nearly four years, but a battle...
Treme's Carver Theater has been locked in a legal tussle for nearly four years, but a battle for ownership now is headed to arbitration.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It has been 18 years since Marlin Gusman needed a new day job. But in one of the first indications of how the outgoing Orleans Parish sheriff plans to spend time after his replacement is sworn in next month, Gusman has enrolled as an attorney involved in the ownership battle for the historic Carver Theater.

Court documents show Gusman has signed on to represent Kristen “Weezie” Melancon, a New Orleans-born producer and screenwriter who is one of three central figures locked in a legal struggle for control of the Treme landmark theater at 2101 Orleans Ave.

Already representing Melancon’s interests is the local Rodrigue & Arcuri Law Group, whose principal attorneys Laura Rodrigue and Blake Arcuri have served as in-house counsel to Gusman’s OPSO.

The tug-of-war for ownership of the historic theater has been virtually deadlocked for more than three years, until Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Kern Reese late last week ordered the parties to settle their dispute through arbitration. Gusman will be involved in that ongoing effort.

Melancon headed a revival project involving the Crest Theater in Los Angeles, and envisioned a similar future in Treme that would revamp the 72-year-old Carver Theater and develop six surrounding properties into a cultural center with dining, artistic studios and offices.

In 2018, Melancon brought together longtime Carver property owner Eugene Oppman and Hollywood film producer Bob Yari, with whom she had worked in Los Angeles on the Crest Theater project. The trio agreed on a joint venture on the Treme property, but the partnership soon devolved into dueling lawsuits.

Yari has sought to foreclose on the property after acquiring more than $5.5 million in loans on which Oppman allegedly defaulted. Oppman has countersued, accusing his former partners of breach of contract.

Gusman, who was defeated in a re-election bid last December by former independent police monitor Susan Hutson, has just four weeks remaining in his fourth term as sheriff. Hutson is to be sworn in on May 2.

