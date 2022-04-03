BBB Accredited Business
Louisiana State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in St. John Parish

Louisiana State Police said they have been asked to investigate a shooting involving a St. John...
Louisiana State Police said they have been asked to investigate a shooting involving a St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office deputy that occurred early Sunday (April 3).
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police detectives have been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting early Sunday (April 3) in which a person was shot by a deputy from the St. John The Baptist Sheriff’s Office.

St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre did not immediately respond to questions about the incident, which a source told Fox 8 occurred around 5 a.m. when a deputy was examining what was thought to be an abandoned car on an Interstate 10 on-ramp from US Highway 51.

The State Police said their assistance with the investigation was requested around 6 a.m. But the LSP statement provided no information about who was shot, the person’s age and gender, or the person’s condition if alive.

“This is an active investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes availble,” State Police spokesperson Trooper Kate Stegall said in a written statement.

The statement said detectives from LSP’s Bureau of Investigations were heading the shooting probe, assisted by investigators from LSP’s Evidence Control Unit.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

