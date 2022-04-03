Man slain near apartment complex in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 46-year-old man was fatally shot near an apartment complex in far eastern New Orleans, police late Saturday night (April 2).

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found unresponsive with “an undetermined number of gunshot wounds” around 11:29 p.m. in the 5000 block of Henri Drive, the NOPD said. The victim died at the scene, police said.

The department did not specify where the victim was found. The block police cited is a residential area between Saigon Drive and Dwyer Boulevard, where both individual houses and the 2 Oaks Apartments complex is located.

Police have not said whether they have a suspect description or possible motive for the fatal shooting. Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Matthew Riffle at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

