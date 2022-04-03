BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Orleans man killed by impaired, wrong-way driver near Gray, LSP says

An impaired, wrong-way driver caused a wreck near Gray that killed 77-year-old Joseph Sias of...
An impaired, wrong-way driver caused a wreck near Gray that killed 77-year-old Joseph Sias of New Orleans and seriously injured his passenger, Louisiana State Police said Sunday (April 3).(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - A 77-year-old New Orleans man was killed and his passenger seriously injured in an early morning highway collision that was caused by a drunk, wrong-way driver, Louisiana State Police said Sunday (April 3).

The fatal wreck occurred just before 3 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90, claiming the life of Joseph Sias at the scene and sending the front-seat passenger in his 2004 Toyota Highlander to a hospital with serious injuries. State troopers said neither had been wearing a seat belt.

Trooper Ross Brennan, spokesman for Troop C of the State Police, said Sias’ vehicle was struck head-on by a 2018 Dodge Charger driven by Katelynn Marie Scott of Houma. Brennan said Scott drove her car the wrong direction up an eastbound off-ramp just west of Louisiana Highway 316, striking Sias’ vehicle as it traveled in the right land of eastbound US Hwy. 90.

The 24-year-old Scott, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained only minor injuries, police said. But Brennan said the woman “displayed signs of impairment” and was arrested, before also providing a breath sample “that showed a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit,” the LSP said.

A toxicology sample also was collected from Sias for analysis as part of the investigation, Brennan said.

Scott was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on counts of vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, DWI first offense and driving on divided highways.

Vehicular homicide is punishable by 5 to 30 years upon conviction in Louisiana, with the first three to five years of that prison term served without the possibility of parole, depending on the level of a defendant’s blood alcohol content at the time of a fatal accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
Have you received an extra ‘pending’ gas charge after filling up?
Crime concerns and cameras
‘I just got attacked,’ Victim frantically calls for help after a violent Mid-City carjacking at knifepoint

Latest News

Louisiana State Police said they have been asked to investigate a shooting involving a St. John...
Louisiana State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in St. John Parish
Treme's Carver Theater has been locked in a legal tussle for nearly four years, but a battle...
In first indication of post-sheriff future, Marlin Gusman takes attorney role in Carver Theater tussle
Kenner-raised musician Jon Batiste, a product of St. Augustine High and NOCCA in New Orleans,...
Jon Batiste heads into Sunday’s show looking to cash in 11 Grammy nominations
A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (April 2) in the 5000 block of Henri Drive in...
Man slain near apartment complex in New Orleans East