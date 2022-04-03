BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Another round of rain on the way

Strong storms possible early Tuesday morning
A line of strong storms moves east out of Texas ahead of the next dip in the jet stream.
A line of strong storms moves east out of Texas ahead of the next dip in the jet stream.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a gorgeous weekend we will have another round of rain likely late Monday into Tuesday morning. Spotty showers will likely begin Monday afternoon with a break into the overnight. A line of strong storms will develop over East Texas and push east through the overnight. Expect a small window from the wee hours on Tuesday morning into the middle morning hours where strong to severe storms may track across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Some areas could see gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. The strongest dynamics should be just north of the area in Central Mississippi, but we will still need to watch closely. The storms will be east of us by the afternoon and drier conditions take over for the rest of the week. Wednesday could see a shower or two with a cold front that will take temperatures back down into the 60s for highs for the end of the week.

