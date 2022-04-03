BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Sunny Sunday, but storms chances return early in week

Highs will top out near 80 the next few days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Enjoy the perfect end to the weekend in weather, as storm chances are set to return in the early part of the new week.

Sunday will be beautiful, with bright sunshine expected and pleasant, warm temperatures. Highs will climb to right around 80 degrees. But the humidity isn’t terrible, so it will feel nice outside this afternoon.

Looking ahead to the new work week, Monday doesn’t look all that bad but you will notice some changes as the day goes on. Clouds and humidity will increase by evening, and could lead to some shower activity later into the night. The better window for seeing our next round of storms will be early Tuesday morning, continuing to about midday.

This has the look of a heavy rain signal, with a more localized threat for severe weather. Unlike the past few events with widespread tornado potential, this will be more scaled back, but a threat nonetheless. Overnight into Tuesday morning, a line of storms will be crossing North Louisiana into Mississippi. The tail end of the line is likely to creep down into our North Shore parishes and move along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Considering the line will be slowing, heavy rains might become an issue in spots and some of this storm activity will slide down to the South Shore. Our hi-res models are just getting into view, so the forecast details will work themselves out over the next 24 hours.

For those who want the cold back, you might get your wish late next week, as a strong cold front plows through the region. This will send temperatures tumbling, as highs fall back into the 60s and lows dip into the 30s and 40s. We are on a frost watch by next weekend for our northern spots.

