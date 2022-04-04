BBB Accredited Business
Attempted carjacking in St. Rose Sunday afternoon, police arrest suspect involved

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help seeking suspects in an attempted...
St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help seeking suspects in an attempted carjacking that took place Sunday afternoon in St. Rose.(St. Charles Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ROSE, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help seeking suspects in an attempted carjacking that took place Sunday afternoon in St. Rose.

Around 5 p.m. this afternoon, deputies responded to a report of an attempted carjacking at the Pilot Truck Stop on Airline Highway in St. Rose. An elderly man reported two black males with long hair attempted to steal his car. One of them was armed with a firearm.

They were unsuccessful due to dropping the keys. The suspects fled the scene in a dark gray 4-door Honda sedan going towards Kenner.

A 16-year-old juvenile from New Orleans was arrested for the incident. He is believed to have been involved in another carjacking in Jefferson Parish earlier Sunday morning, according to police.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783- 6807 or (985) 783-1135.

